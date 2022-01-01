Директория на компаниите
BlueVine Заплати

Заплатата в BlueVine варира от $100,890 общо възнаграждение годишно за Анализатор на данни в долния край до $270,000 за Бизнес развитие в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на BlueVine. Последно актуализирано: 11/18/2025

Бизнес развитие
Median $270K
Анализатор на данни
$101K
Финансов анализатор
$114K

Маркетинг
$149K
Мениджър на партньори
$259K
Продуктов дизайнер
Median $151K
Продуктов мениджър
$199K
Софтуерен инженер
$141K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$264K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в BlueVine е Бизнес развитие с годишно общо възнаграждение от $270,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в BlueVine е $151,000.

