    • За нас

    Blue Marble Productions is a leading aluminum can beverage manufacturer in the US, specializing in alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks in slim, sleek, and standard cans. They offer co-packing and private label services and have a state-of-the-art facility to support their award-winning ready-to-drink cocktails, vodka-based seltzers, vodka, and canned water. They expanded during the pandemic and support emerging and well-known beverage brands worldwide. They are a family business with a commitment to the environment and have various certifications for their products. They are open to connecting with people for co-packing, private label, marketing, and charity purposes.

    https://lovebluemarble.com
    Уебсайт
    2016
    Година на основаване
    126
    Брой служители
    $10M-$50M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

