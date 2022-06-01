Директория на компаниите
Blucora
    Blucora, Inc. is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people’s goals. Blucora operates in two segments including wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management business (formerly operating under the HD Vest and 1st Global brands), and tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, an industry-leading tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and professional users. WE TURN TAXES INTO OPPORTUNITYFor many, taxes represent anxiety and lack of control. We‘re changing that, by empowering people with tools, knowledge, and services that help them to use their taxes to increase wealth and improve their financial future.With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to provide better long-term outcomes for customers with holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

    blucora.com
    1996
    560
