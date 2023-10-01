Директория на компаниите
Blankfactor
Blankfactor Заплати

Заплатата в Blankfactor варира от $23,623 общо възнаграждение годишно за Софтуерен инженер в долния край до $180,900 за Information Technologist (IT) в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Blankfactor. Последно актуализирано: 10/10/2025

$160K

Специалист по данни
$60.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$181K
Софтуерен инженер
$23.6K

Мениджър софтуерно инженерство
$112K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Blankfactor е Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $180,900. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Blankfactor е $85,994.

