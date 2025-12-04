Директория на компаниите
Berkeley Lab
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Заплати
  • Postdoc

  • Всички заплати в Postdoc

Berkeley Lab Postdoc Заплати

Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Postdoc in United States в Berkeley Lab възлиза на $78K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Berkeley Lab. Последна актуализация: 12/4/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
Berkeley Lab
PostDoc
Berkeley, CA
Общо годишно
$78K
Ниво
L4
Основна
$78K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Години в компанията
2 Години
Години опит
12 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в Berkeley Lab?
Последни подадени заплати
ДобавиДобави възнаграждениеДобави възнаграждение

Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
Няма намерени заплати
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Експорт на данниВижте свободните позиции

Допринеси

Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

Абонирайте се за верифицирани Postdoc оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Postdoc в Berkeley Lab in United States е с годишно общо възнаграждение от $99,852. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Berkeley Lab за позицията Postdoc in United States е $78,000.

Препоръчани работни места

    Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Berkeley Lab

Свързани компании

  • Netflix
  • Google
  • Databricks
  • Pinterest
  • Flipkart
  • Вижте всички компании ➜

Други ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/berkeley-lab/salaries/postdoc.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.