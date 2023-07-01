Директория на компаниите
Berkeley Humane
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за Berkeley Humane, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    Berkeley Humane is a non-profit organization that provides life-saving programs for cats and dogs in the East Bay community. They aim to cultivate compassion and strengthen the human-animal bond. They have found homes for over 45,000 shelter animals and offer additional support through their PAWS programs, including a behavior advice hotline, pet food pantry, end-of-life service, and pet loss support group. Berkeley Humane relies on community support to continue their life-saving mission and is not affiliated with national animal welfare organizations or government agencies.

    https://berkeleyhumane.org
    Уебсайт
    1927
    Година на основаване
    31
    Брой служители
    $1M-$10M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Berkeley Humane

    Свързани компании

    • Microsoft
    • PayPal
    • Flipkart
    • Amazon
    • SoFi
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси