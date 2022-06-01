Директория на компаниите
Berkadia
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за Berkadia, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    Berkadia, a joint venture of Berkshire Hathaway and Jefferies Financial Group, is a leader in the commercial real estate industry, offering a robust suite of services to our multifamily and commercial property clients. Powered by deep relationships and industry-changing technology, our people sell, finance, and service commercial real estate, providing support for the entire life cycle of our clients’ assets. Our unique ownership structure allows us to put our clients’ interests first and create a marketplace that delivers a superior experience.

    http://www.berkadia.com
    Уебсайт
    2009
    Година на основаване
    2,750
    Брой служители
    $500M-$1B
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Berkadia

    Свързани компании

    • Princeton Property Management
    • Cadre
    • Vanguard
    • EAB
    • Advantis Global
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси