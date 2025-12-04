Директория на компаниите
Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems Продажби Заплати

Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Продажби in United States в Bentley Systems възлиза на $100K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Bentley Systems. Последна актуализация: 12/4/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
Bentley Systems
Sales Engineer
Austin, TX
Общо годишно
$60K
Ниво
L1
Основна
$60K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Години в компанията
2 Години
Години опит
2 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в Bentley Systems?
Последни подадени заплати
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
Няма намерени заплати
Допринеси

ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Продажби в Bentley Systems in United States е с годишно общо възнаграждение от $150,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Bentley Systems за позицията Продажби in United States е $60,000.

Други ресурси

