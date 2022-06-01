Директория на компаниите
BenQ
Работите ли тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Допринесете с нещо уникално за BenQ, което може да е полезно за другите (напр. съвети за интервюта, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За

    Welcome to BenQ Corporation – a world-leading human technology and solutions provider driven by the corporate vision of “Bringing Enjoyment ‘N’ Quality to Life” to elevate and enrich the aspects of life that matter most to people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare and education.Set apart by the unique philosophy of “Because it matters”, BenQ is committed to empower people today to live better, increase efficiency, feel healthier and enhance learning through people-driven, innovation-fueled products, services and solutions. The spirit, as our very existence to improve the experience of life in every aspect, underlies our product development, business model, partnerships and corporate culture. It is also what inspires our dedicated employees and directs us in global citizenry.Because it matters, BenQ will continue to utilize substantial resources and proven expertise in product design, visual display, mobile solutions and network convergence technologies with the hope to delight the world, offering a broad range of products, services and solutions: digital projectors, professional monitors, interactive large-format displays, and LED lighting.

    http://www.benq.com
    Уебсайт
    1984
    Година на основаване
    3,500
    Брой служители
    $1B-$10B
    Прогнозирани приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте проверени заплати във входящата си кутия

    Абонирайте се за проверени оферти.Ще получите разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и се прилагат Политиката за поверителност и Условия за ползване apply.

    Представени обяви за работа

      Не са намерени представени обяви за работа за BenQ

    Свързани компании

    • Uber
    • Facebook
    • Flipkart
    • Stripe
    • Snap
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси