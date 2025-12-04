Директория на компаниите
Bending Spoons
Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Софтуерен инженер in Italy в Bending Spoons възлиза на €72.7K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Bending Spoons. Последна актуализация: 12/4/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
Bending Spoons
Software Engineer
Milano, LO, Italy
Общо годишно
$83.8K
Ниво
L2
Основна
$83.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Години в компанията
1 Година
Години опит
1 Година
Какви са кариерните нива в Bending Spoons?
Последни подадени заплати
ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Софтуерен инженер в Bending Spoons in Italy е с годишно общо възнаграждение от €123,134. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Bending Spoons за позицията Софтуерен инженер in Italy е €62,404.

