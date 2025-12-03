Директория на компаниите
Bell Integrator
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Заплати
  • Софтуерен инженер

  • Всички заплати в Софтуерен инженер

Bell Integrator Софтуерен инженер Заплати

Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Софтуерен инженер in Russia в Bell Integrator възлиза на RUB 2.91M на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Bell Integrator. Последна актуализация: 12/3/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
Bell Integrator
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Saratov, SR, Russia
Общо годишно
$37.4K
Ниво
L5
Основна
$37.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Години в компанията
4 Години
Години опит
16 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в Bell Integrator?
Последни подадени заплати
ДобавиДобави възнаграждениеДобави възнаграждение

Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
Няма намерени заплати
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Експорт на данниВижте свободните позиции
Заплати за стажове

Допринеси

Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

Абонирайте се за верифицирани Софтуерен инженер оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

Включени длъжности

Подай нова длъжност

Frontend софтуерен инженер

Backend софтуерен инженер

Софтуерен инженер по осигуряване на качеството (QA)

ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Софтуерен инженер в Bell Integrator in Russia е с годишно общо възнаграждение от RUB 3,288,692. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Bell Integrator за позицията Софтуерен инженер in Russia е RUB 2,914,232.

Препоръчани работни места

    Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Bell Integrator

Свързани компании

  • Pinterest
  • PayPal
  • Square
  • Coinbase
  • LinkedIn
  • Вижте всички компании ➜

Други ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/bell-integrator/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.