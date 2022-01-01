Директория на компаниите
Basis Technologies
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания

Basis Technologies Заплати

Заплатата в Basis Technologies варира от $70,853 общо възнаграждение годишно за Маркетинг в долния край до $242,661 за Продуктов мениджър в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Basis Technologies. Последно актуализирано: 10/10/2025

$160K

Получете заслужената заплата, не се оставяйте да ви излъжат

Договорихме хиляди предложения и редовно постигаме увеличения от $30 хил.+ (понякога $300 хил.+). Договорете си заплатата или вашето CV прегледано от истинските експерти - рекрутъри, които го правят всеки ден.

Софтуерен инженер
Median $96K
Аналитик данни
$95.9K
Специалист по данни
$73.4K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Маркетинг
$70.9K
Продуктов мениджър
$243K
Рекрутър
$88.4K
Продажби
$209K
Мениджър софтуерно инженерство
$220K
Липсва вашата длъжност?

Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Basis Technologies είναι Продуктов мениджър at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $242,661. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Basis Technologies είναι $95,938.

Препоръчани работни места

    Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Basis Technologies

Свързани компании

  • Vanguard
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • John Hancock
  • League
  • GEICO
  • Вижте всички компании ➜

Други ресурси