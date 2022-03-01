Директория на компаниите
Banner Health
Banner Health Заплати

Заплатата в Banner Health варира от $63,700 общо възнаграждение годишно за Административен асистент в долния край до $144,275 за Лекар в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Banner Health. Последно актуализирано: 11/17/2025

Продуктов дизайнер
Median $90.5K
Административен асистент
$63.7K
Анализатор на данни
$65.3K

Консултант по управление
$101K
Лекар
$144K
Продуктов мениджър
$105K
Софтуерен инженер
$68.6K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Banner Health е Лекар at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $144,275. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Banner Health е $90,480.

