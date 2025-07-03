Директория на компаниите
Bank of England
Bank of England Заплати

Заплатата в Bank of England варира от $40,775 общо възнаграждение годишно за Административен асистент в долния край до $196,213 за Архитект на решения в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Bank of England. Последно актуализирано: 11/17/2025

Специалист по данни
Median $72K
Финансов анализатор
Median $67.5K
Софтуерен инженер
Median $42.6K

Административен асистент
$40.8K
Бизнес анализатор
$89.1K
Бизнес развитие
$50.3K
Анализатор на данни
$67.8K
Инвестиционен банкер
$52.7K
Архитект на решения
$196K
Търсете всички заплати в нашата страница за възнаграждения или добавете вашата заплата за да помогнете за отключването на страницата.


ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Bank of England е Архитект на решения at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $196,213. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Bank of England е $67,468.

