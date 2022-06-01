Директория на компаниите
Back Market
Back Market Заплати

Заплатата в Back Market варира от $52,740 общо възнаграждение годишно за Проектен мениджър в долния край до $108,455 за УИкс изследовател в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Back Market. Последно актуализирано: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Софтуерен инженер
Median $99.4K

Backend софтуерен инженер

Бизнес развитие
$85.4K
Основател
$99.5K

Продуктов дизайнер
$86.7K
Продуктов мениджър
$56.1K
Проектен мениджър
$52.7K
Мениджър на технически програми
$84.5K
УИкс изследовател
$108K
Липсва вашата длъжност?

ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Back Market е УИкс изследовател at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $108,455. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Back Market е $86,050.

