Bacardi
Bacardi Заплати

Заплатата в Bacardi варира от $17,645 общо възнаграждение годишно за Бизнес анализатор в долния край до $120,600 за Проектен мениджър в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Bacardi. Последно актуализирано: 11/17/2025

Бизнес анализатор
$17.6K
Маркетинг
$69.4K
Проектен мениджър
$121K

ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Bacardi е Проектен мениджър at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $120,600. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Bacardi е $69,418.

