Директория на компаниите
Avenue
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за Avenue, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    Avenue is a digital brokerage firm founded by Roberto Lee and his partners, who have over 20 years of experience in developing brokerage firms in Brazil. Their mission is to provide quality access to the American financial system, with a focus on individual investors. They believe they have contributed to the movement of "desbancarização" (the shift away from large banks towards more rational and accessible investments). In 2017, they realized the need for global investment alternatives and decided to start Avenue in the US, where all investors are welcome.

    avenue.us
    Уебсайт
    2018
    Година на основаване
    351
    Брой служители
    $10M-$50M
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Avenue

    Свързани компании

    • Microsoft
    • Facebook
    • Airbnb
    • Stripe
    • Netflix
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси