Avant
    Avant provides its customers access to the financial tools they need to get ahead in life. The financial marketplace is changing every day, and Americans recognize that financial companies can and should be delivering better, smarter products. We’re disrupting the marketplace and connecting middle income consumers to the financial products they deserve.We make our products with our customers in mind at every step of the process. We’re about being seamless and speedy, bringing our customers mobile-first experiences that are surprisingly simple and delightfully easy. Avant’s goal is to become the premiere online bank for the middle class consumer. We will do so by adapting to new environments and innovating to provide market-leading digital products to our customers. We have recently expanded our product suite to include the Avant Credit Card and a Secured Personal Loan, and we will continue to release new products that change the way consumers think about digital financial products.

    avant.com
    2012
    660
    $250M-$500M
