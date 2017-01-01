Директория на компаниите
Arc
    • За нас

    Join Arc: Connecting Tomorrow's Talent Today

    Arc is a premier talent platform that bridges the gap between exceptional professionals and innovative companies. We streamline the hiring process through our AI-powered matching technology, connecting skilled individuals with opportunities that align with their expertise and aspirations.

    Our curated network spans industries and borders, enabling businesses to build diverse, high-performing teams while giving professionals access to meaningful career advancement. At Arc, we're reimagining the future of work—creating seamless connections that drive success for both talent and employers.

    joinarc.com
    Уебсайт
    2021
    Година на основаване
    Централа

