AlphaGrep Securities
AlphaGrep Securities Заплати

Заплатата в AlphaGrep Securities варира от $23,256 общо възнаграждение годишно за Рекрутър в долния край до $126,120 за Финансов анализатор в горния край.

Софтуерен инженер
Median $83.7K
Специалист по данни
Median $108K
Финансов анализатор
Median $126K

Рекрутър
$23.3K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$97.2K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в AlphaGrep Securities е Финансов анализатор с годишно общо възнаграждение от $126,120. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в AlphaGrep Securities е $97,160.

