  • Заплати
  • Геоложки инженер

  • Всички заплати в Геоложки инженер

ADNOC Геоложки инженер Заплати

Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Геоложки инженер in United Arab Emirates в ADNOC възлиза на AED 630K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на ADNOC. Последна актуализация: 12/2/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
ADNOC
Geological Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Общо годишно
$172K
Ниво
L3
Основна
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$24.5K
Години в компанията
3 Години
Години опит
16 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в ADNOC?
Последни подадени заплати
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
Няма намерени заплати
Допринеси

ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Геоложки инженер в ADNOC in United Arab Emirates е с годишно общо възнаграждение от AED 762,020. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в ADNOC за позицията Геоложки инженер in United Arab Emirates е AED 669,476.

Други ресурси

