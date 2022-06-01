Директория на компаниите
Adient
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Споделете нещо уникално за Adient, което може да помогне на други (напр. съвети за интервю, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За нас

    Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 77,000 employees in 32 countries, Adient operates 202 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into more than 19 million vehicles every year.

    http://www.adient.com
    Уебсайт
    2016
    Година на основаване
    86,000
    Брой служители
    $10B+
    Прогнозни приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

    Абонирайте се за верифицирани оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

    Препоръчани работни места

      Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за Adient

    Свързани компании

    • DoorDash
    • LinkedIn
    • SoFi
    • Spotify
    • Tesla
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси