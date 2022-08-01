Директория на компаниите
Saks Fifth Avenue
Работите ли тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Допринесете с нещо уникално за Saks Fifth Avenue, което може да е полезно за другите (напр. съвети за интервюта, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За

    Saks Fifth Avenue is the premier destination for luxury fashion, driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style. Since our inception in 1924, we have delivered one-of-a-kind shopping experiences, featuring an expertly curated assortment of fashion and highly personalized customer service. Our unique approach combines an emphasis on the digital customer experience with a strong connection to a network of 41 extraordinary stores across North America for seamless, all-channel shopping.

    saksfifthavenue.com
    Уебсайт
    1924
    Година на основаване
    9,250
    Брой служители
    $1B-$10B
    Прогнозирани приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте проверени заплати във входящата си кутия

    Абонирайте се за проверени оферти.Ще получите разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и се прилагат Политиката за поверителност и Условия за ползване apply.

    Представени обяви за работа

      Не са намерени представени обяви за работа за Saks Fifth Avenue

    Свързани компании

    • Roblox
    • Coinbase
    • SoFi
    • Snap
    • Square
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси