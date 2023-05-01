Директория на компаниите
Saildrone
Работите ли тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Допринесете с нещо уникално за Saildrone, което може да е полезно за другите (напр. съвети за интервюта, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За

    Saildrone offers turnkey data solutions for maritime security, ocean mapping, and ocean data. Their fleet of uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) provides real-time access to critical data from any ocean on earth, 24/7/365, and uses proprietary software applications to transform that data into actionable insights and intelligence. Saildrones operate without the need for a crewed support vehicle, have a minimal carbon footprint, and have sailed over 750,000 nautical miles from the Arctic to the Antarctic.

    saildrone.com
    Уебсайт
    2014
    Година на основаване
    126
    Брой служители
    $1M-$10M
    Прогнозирани приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте проверени заплати във входящата си кутия

    Абонирайте се за проверени оферти.Ще получите разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и се прилагат Политиката за поверителност и Условия за ползване apply.

    Представени обяви за работа

      Не са намерени представени обяви за работа за Saildrone

    Свързани компании

    • SoFi
    • Airbnb
    • Dropbox
    • Uber
    • Lyft
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси