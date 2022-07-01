Директория на компаниите
National Capitol Contracting
    National Capitol Contracting, LLC is a small business focused on the transformation and modernization of the Federal IT enterprise through Unified Communications and Information Management solutions. At NCC, we understand that effective communication, collaboration, and information management is the cornerstone of successful agencies, organizations, and businesses. Our people are passionate about delivering value through an experience that exceeds expectations, guaranteeing a result that is tailored to each customers’ unique environment and mission

    nccsite.com
    Уебсайт
    2002
    Година на основаване
    80
    Брой служители
    $10M-$50M
    Прогнозирани приходи
    Централа

