Директория на компаниите
Luminant
Работите ли тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Допринесете с нещо уникално за Luminant, което може да е полезно за другите (напр. съвети за интервюта, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За

    Luminant is a Texas-based electric utility. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Future Holdings Corporation.Luminant, a subsidiary of Vistra Energy, is a competitive power generation business, including mining, wholesale marketing and trading, and development operations. Luminant has nearly 17,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 MW fueled by nuclear power and 8,000 MW fueled by coal. The company is a large purchaser of wind-generated electricity. Vistra Energy is a premier Texas-based energy company focused on the competitive energy and power generation markets through operation as the largest retailer of electricity and generator in the growing Texas market.

    luminant.com
    Уебсайт
    1882
    Година на основаване
    2,250
    Брой служители
    $500M-$1B
    Прогнозирани приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте проверени заплати във входящата си кутия

    Абонирайте се за проверени оферти.Ще получите разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и се прилагат Политиката за поверителност и Условия за ползване apply.

    Представени обяви за работа

      Не са намерени представени обяви за работа за Luminant

    Свързани компании

    • Square
    • Facebook
    • Airbnb
    • Flipkart
    • Dropbox
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси