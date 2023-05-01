Директория на компаниите
DIRTT Environmental Solutions
Работите ли тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Допринесете с нещо уникално за DIRTT Environmental Solutions, което може да е полезно за другите (напр. съвети за интервюта, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За

    DIRTT Environmental Solutions designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for commercial spaces worldwide. Its ICE software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services. The company's solutions include modular walls, ceilings, and floors, millwork, power and network infrastructure, and medical gas piping systems. It serves various industries through independent distribution partners. DIRTT was founded in 2003 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

    http://www.dirtt.net
    Уебсайт
    2004
    Година на основаване
    989
    Брой служители
    $100M-$250M
    Прогнозирани приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте проверени заплати във входящата си кутия

    Абонирайте се за проверени оферти.Ще получите разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и се прилагат Политиката за поверителност и Условия за ползване apply.

    Представени обяви за работа

      Не са намерени представени обяви за работа за DIRTT Environmental Solutions

    Свързани компании

    • DoorDash
    • PayPal
    • Airbnb
    • Netflix
    • Google
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси