Blend
Blend Придобивки

Прогнозирана обща стойност: $10,176

Застраховки, здраве и благополучие
  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Insurance

    Anthem PPO (annual out-of pocket max: $3,500 per individual, up to $7,000 per family); Anthem HDHP (annual out-of pocket max: individual - $3,000, family - $3,000 per individual, up to $6,000 family); Kaiser HMO (annual out-of pocket max: $2,000 per individual, up to $4,000 per family)

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $500

    $500 per year contributed by employer. $1,000 for a family; an additional $1,000 per year at age 55+

  • Life Insurance

    2 x salary up to a maximum of $500,000;

  • Disability Insurance

    Plan pays 60%, maximum monthly benefit - $10,000

  • Employee Assistance Program

    To help you with things like stress, anxiety, depression, chemical dependency, relationship issues, legal issues, parenting questions, financial counseling, and dependent care resources.

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $600

    $50 per month. Plus two options for fully paid gym memberships

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week. New York: daily meal reimbursement allowance instead

  • Free Dinner $2,080

    4 days a week. Free pizza on fridays

  • Paternity Leave

  • Maternity Leave

  • Sick Time

    • Финанси и пенсиониране
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA) $2,700

    For healthcare FSA: if you are enrolled in the HDHP with HSA, you cannot participate in the FSA. For dependent care FSA: you can set aside up to $5,000 per household per year. You must enroll into the program for every year and use all the money, otherwise it will be lost.

  • 401k

    Employees may contribute up till 60%, the IRS maximum 401(k) contribution is $19,000

  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

  • Roth 401k

    • Бонуси и отстъпки
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • Транспорт
  • Transport allowance

    Commuter savings account to save on taxes: up to $265 per month for packing and up to $265 per month for transit.

    • Други
  • Mental health (Kip)

    Blend covers 100% of your first session, the next four sessions are covered by Blend at 75%

  • Leave of Absence

    16 weeks of 100% paid leave in a 12-month period, includes: parental bonding, serious health condition, family care, military care, and military emergency.

  • Blubs (Blend Clubs)

    Blend sponsored common interest groups

