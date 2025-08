Arcimoto designs, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the US, including the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) for everyday use, Rapid Responder for emergency services, Deliverator for last-mile delivery, Cameo for on-road filming, and Arcimoto Roadster for pure-electric on-road thrills. They also offer TRiO, a kit that converts a two-wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three-wheeled motorcycle. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Eugene, Oregon.