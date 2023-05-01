Директория на компаниите
Acreage Holdings
Работите ли тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Допринесете с нещо уникално за Acreage Holdings, което може да е полезно за другите (напр. съвети за интервюта, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За

    Acreage is a New York-based company that operates cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities across the US, including its own retail store brand, The Botanist. They offer a wide range of cannabis products, including award-winning brands like Botanist and Tweed, as well as medical and edibles brands. Acreage also owns a hemp subsidiary, Universal Hemp, which distributes and sells CBD products nationwide. The company has focused on creating a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience since its founding in 2011.

    acreageholdings.com
    Уебсайт
    2014
    Година на основаване
    241
    Брой служители
    $50M-$100M
    Прогнозирани приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте проверени заплати във входящата си кутия

    Абонирайте се за проверени оферти.Ще получите разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и се прилагат Политиката за поверителност и Условия за ползване apply.

    Представени обяви за работа

      Не са намерени представени обяви за работа за Acreage Holdings

    Свързани компании

    • Apple
    • DoorDash
    • SoFi
    • Databricks
    • Coinbase
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси