Директория на компаниите
1910 Genetics
Работите ли тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Допринесете с нещо уникално за 1910 Genetics, което може да е полезно за другите (напр. съвети за интервюта, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За

    This biotech company uses AI, computation, and biological automation to speed up the development of small molecule and protein therapeutics. Their goal is to reduce the time and cost of drug development while increasing the success rate of bringing new medicines to patients. They have two drug discovery engines, ELVIS™ and ROSALYND™, which can design both small molecule and protein therapeutics. Their technology covers all stages of early drug discovery and is being applied to various areas such as neuroscience, infectious disease, immunology, and oncology.

    http://www.1910genetics.com
    Уебсайт
    2018
    Година на основаване
    31
    Брой служители
    $0-$1M
    Прогнозирани приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте проверени заплати във входящата си кутия

    Абонирайте се за проверени оферти.Ще получите разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и се прилагат Политиката за поверителност и Условия за ползване apply.

    Представени обяви за работа

      Не са намерени представени обяви за работа за 1910 Genetics

    Свързани компании

    • Pinterest
    • DoorDash
    • Netflix
    • SoFi
    • Spotify
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси