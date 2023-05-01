Директория на компаниите
14th Round
Работите ли тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Допринесете с нещо уникално за 14th Round, което може да е полезно за другите (напр. съвети за интервюта, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За

    14TH ROUND is a design and technology company specializing in building top cannabis brands. Their diverse team has expertise in industrial design, electronics engineering, graphic design, packaging design, and all aspects of the cannabis industry. They guide clients from idea to product launch with deep insight into extraction, operations, manufacturing, retail, and regulations. Their advanced vaporization devices and strong brand support have made them a dominant force in the industry since the early days of legalization.

    14thrnd.com
    Уебсайт
    2018
    Година на основаване
    126
    Брой служители
    $10M-$50M
    Прогнозирани приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте проверени заплати във входящата си кутия

    Абонирайте се за проверени оферти.Ще получите разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и се прилагат Политиката за поверителност и Условия за ползване apply.

    Представени обяви за работа

      Не са намерени представени обяви за работа за 14th Round

    Свързани компании

    • Amazon
    • Pinterest
    • DoorDash
    • Uber
    • Stripe
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси