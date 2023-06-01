Директория на компаниите
10xAR
Работите ли тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Допринесете с нещо уникално за 10xAR, което може да е полезно за другите (напр. съвети за интервюта, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За

    Flowtech is a leading catalogue provider of Fluid Power products in the UK and Republic of Ireland, with over 30 years of trading history. The company supports over 160 officially credited distributors and employs over 150 people who are dedicated to providing excellent customer service. Flowtech offers an extensive range of products related to Hydraulic, Pneumatic and Industrial sectors, including Quick Connect Couplings, Adaptors, Hydraulic Hose, Industrial Hose and Tubing, Valves, Fittings, Filters, Regulators, Lubricators and Gauges. The company's business philosophy is to exceed customer expectations through competitive pricing, reliable next day delivery, and optimised inventory levels.

    https://10xar.com
    Уебсайт
    1983
    Година на основаване
    126
    Брой служители
    $10M-$50M
    Прогнозирани приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте проверени заплати във входящата си кутия

    Абонирайте се за проверени оферти.Ще получите разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и се прилагат Политиката за поверителност и Условия за ползване apply.

    Представени обяви за работа

      Не са намерени представени обяви за работа за 10xAR

    Свързани компании

    • Apple
    • Spotify
    • Square
    • Databricks
    • Dropbox
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси