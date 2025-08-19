$230,000
التعويض الإجمالي الوسيط
التعويض الإجمالي الوسيط
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
التعويض الإجمالي
|لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
التعويض الإجمالي
|لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
What do Product Managers even do?
How has AI impacted you at work?
I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.
I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...
تفاوض الراتب 1:1
احصل على الدفع، لا الرفض. نساعد أشخاص مثلك في الحصول على زيادات بقيمة 150 ألف دولار+ (أحياناً 1.5 مليون دولار+).
مراجعة السيرة الذاتية
توقف عن التقدم للوظائف. اجعل المجندين يطاردونك.
ما هو راتب مدير المرافق في Northern Virginia Washington DC, US؟
متوسط إجمالي التعويض لـ مدير المرافق في Northern Virginia Washington DC, US هو $230,000.
ما هو الحد الأدنى لراتب مدير المرافق في Northern Virginia Washington DC, US؟
بينما لا يوجد حد أدنى لراتب مدير المرافق في Northern Virginia Washington DC, US، فإن متوسط إجمالي التعويض هو $230,000.
لدي سؤال مختلف
هل كانت هذه الصفحة مفيدة؟