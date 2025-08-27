جميع المسميات الوظيفية
عالم بيانات

Davis, CA

عالم بيانات Icon

عالم بيانات الراتب في Davis, CA

$90,000

متوسط إجمالي التعويض

جميع المستويات

💪 ساهمراتبك

عرض الوظائف

الرواتب المقدمة مؤخراً

إضافةإضافة راتبإضافة تعويض

الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
💰 أضف تعويضك🎯 الكل عالم بيانات الرواتب

منشورات المجتمع

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

40 15
40 15

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...

70 19
70 19

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

60 9
60 9
💬 انضم إلى النقاش!

احصل على مساعدة الخبراء

تفاوض راتب فردي

تفاوض راتب فردي

احصل على أجرك المستحق، لا تكن ضحية. ساعدنا أشخاصاً مثلك على الحصول على زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار).

احجز جلسةاحجز جلسة
مراجعة السيرة الذاتية

مراجعة السيرة الذاتية

توقف عن التقديم على الوظائف. اجعل مسؤولي التوظيف يسعون إليك بدلاً من ذلك.

احجز مراجعةاحجز مراجعة

الأسئلة الشائعة

  1. ما هو راتب عالم بيانات في Davis, CA؟

    متوسط إجمالي التعويض لـ عالم بيانات في Davis, CA هو $90,000.

  2. ما هو الحد الأدنى لراتب عالم بيانات في Davis, CA؟

    بينما لا يوجد حد أدنى لراتب عالم بيانات في Davis, CA، فإن متوسط إجمالي التعويض هو $90,000.

  3. لدي سؤال مختلف

تحب مهمتنا؟ انضم إلى آلاف المتخصصين الذين يدعمون شفافية الرواتب!
💪 شارك راتبك

هل كانت هذه الصفحة مفيدة؟