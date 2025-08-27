عالم بيانات الراتب في Charlotte, NC

$145,000
متوسط إجمالي التعويض
$125K
25th%
$169K
75th%
$235K
90th%
متوسط عالم بيانات الراتب النطاق في Charlotte, NC من $125,008 إلى $168,564. عرض عالم بيانات الرواتب عبر أفضل الشركات مقسمة حسب الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت. آخر تحديث: 8/27/2025
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
|لم يتم العثور على رواتب
ما هو راتب عالم بيانات في Charlotte, NC؟
متوسط إجمالي التعويض لـ عالم بيانات في Charlotte, NC هو $145,000.
ما هو الحد الأدنى لراتب عالم بيانات في Charlotte, NC؟
بينما لا يوجد حد أدنى لراتب عالم بيانات في Charlotte, NC، فإن متوسط إجمالي التعويض هو $145,000.
ما هي الشركة التي تدفع أكثر لـ عالم بيانات في Charlotte, NC؟
الشركة الأعلى أجراً لـ عالم بيانات في Charlotte, NC هي Bank of America بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي قدره $144,000.
لدي سؤال مختلف
