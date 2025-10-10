عالم بيانات الراتب في Brighton, United Kingdom

£57,836
متوسط إجمالي التعويض
متوسط إجمالي التعويض
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
|لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
|لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year,...
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
تفاوض راتب فردي
احصل على أجرك المستحق، لا تكن ضحية. ساعدنا أشخاصاً مثلك على الحصول على زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار).
مراجعة السيرة الذاتية
توقف عن التقديم على الوظائف. اجعل مسؤولي التوظيف يسعون إليك بدلاً من ذلك.
ما هو راتب عالم بيانات في Brighton, United Kingdom؟
متوسط إجمالي التعويض لـ عالم بيانات في Brighton, United Kingdom هو £57,836.
ما هو الحد الأدنى لراتب عالم بيانات في Brighton, United Kingdom؟
بينما لا يوجد حد أدنى للراتب لـ عالم بيانات في Brighton, United Kingdom، فإن متوسط إجمالي التعويض هو £57,836.
ما هي الشركة التي تدفع أكثر لـ عالم بيانات في Brighton, United Kingdom؟
الشركة الأعلى أجراً لـ عالم بيانات في Brighton, United Kingdom هي Grab بمتوسط إجمالي تعويض قدره £105,591.
لدي سؤال مختلف
هل كانت هذه الصفحة مفيدة؟