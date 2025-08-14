جميع المسميات
Auckland, New Zealand

محاسب الراتب في Auckland, New Zealand

NZ$80,642

التعويض الإجمالي الوسيط

منشورات المجتمع

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

50 22
50 22

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

37 15
37 15
الأسئلة الشائعة

  1. ما هو راتب محاسب في Auckland, New Zealand؟

    متوسط إجمالي التعويض لـ محاسب في Auckland, New Zealand هو NZ$80,642.

  2. ما هو الحد الأدنى لراتب محاسب في Auckland, New Zealand؟

    بينما لا يوجد حد أدنى لراتب محاسب في Auckland, New Zealand، فإن متوسط إجمالي التعويض هو NZ$80,642.

  3. لدي سؤال مختلف

