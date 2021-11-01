دليل الشركات
Zwift
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Zwift الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Zwift من $75,154 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب التسويق في الحد الأدنى إلى $264,500 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Zwift. آخر تحديث: 9/7/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مدير منتج
Median $265K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $138K
عالم بيانات
Median $215K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
الموارد البشرية
$186K
التسويق
$75.2K
مدير برنامج
$156K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$188K
مدير برنامج تقني
$150K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Zwift adalah مدير منتج dengan total kompensasi tahunan $264,500. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Zwift adalah $170,850.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Zwift

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Blizzard Entertainment
  • Epic Systems
  • Postmates
  • Magic Leap
  • Zocdoc
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى