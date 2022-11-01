دليل الشركات
Zurich Insurance الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Zurich Insurance من $27,980 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مساعد إداري في الحد الأدنى إلى $281,400 لمنصب مصرفي استثماري في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Zurich Insurance. آخر تحديث: 9/2/2025

$160K

عالم بيانات
Median $121K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $111K
خبير اكتواري
Median $193K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

مهندس حلول
Median $61.7K
مساعد إداري
$28K
محلل أعمال
$53.7K
مدير علوم البيانات
$224K
محلل مالي
$44.9K
الموارد البشرية
$48.7K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$43.7K
مصرفي استثماري
$281K
استشاري إداري
$202K
مصمم منتجات
$62.3K
مدير منتج
$170K
مدير برنامج
$161K
مدير مشروع
$130K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$66.8K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$218K
ضامن التأمين
$78.7K
الأسئلة الشائعة

