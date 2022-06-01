دليل الشركات
Zoetis
Zoetis الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Zoetis من $92,460 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $223,934 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Zoetis. آخر تحديث: 11/15/2025

عالم بيانات
Median $162K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $141K
محلل أعمال
$92.5K

مدير علوم البيانات
$136K
عمليات التسويق
$198K
مصمم منتجات
$121K
مدير منتجات
$104K
مدير مشاريع
$121K
مبيعات
$101K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$224K
مدير برامج تقنية
$141K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Zoetis هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $223,934. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Zoetis هو $135,675.

