دليل الشركات
Zipline
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Zipline الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Zipline من $136,591 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $243,800 لمنصب مهندس أجهزة في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Zipline. آخر تحديث: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مهندس برمجيات
Associate Software Engineer $137K
Senior Software Engineer $193K
مدير منتجات
Median $157K
محلل أعمال
$206K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
مهندس أجهزة
$244K
قانوني
$239K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Zipline هي مهندس أجهزة at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $243,800. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Zipline هو $199,702.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Zipline

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • DevFactory
  • OpenSea
  • Interos
  • Stripe
  • Citadel
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى