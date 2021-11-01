دليل الشركات
Zipcar
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Zipcar الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Zipcar من $27,975 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أمن سيبراني في الحد الأدنى إلى $253,980 لمنصب رئيس الأركان في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Zipcar. آخر تحديث: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مهندس برمجيات
Median $41.9K
مدير منتجات
Median $175K
عمليات الأعمال
$65.2K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
رئيس الأركان
$254K
محلل بيانات
$143K
عالم بيانات
$131K
مصمم منتجات
$185K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$28K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$235K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Zipcar هي رئيس الأركان at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $253,980. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Zipcar هو $142,800.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Zipcar

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Splice
  • Postmates
  • Zocdoc
  • Collective Health
  • Avvo
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى