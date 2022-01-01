دليل الشركات
Zip Co
Zip Co الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Zip Co من $23,460 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل مالي في الحد الأدنى إلى $247,755 لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Zip Co. آخر تحديث: 11/14/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $90.3K

مهندس البرمجيات الخلفية

مدير منتجات
Median $79.1K
محلل أعمال
$150K

محلل بيانات
$43.2K
عالم بيانات
$248K
محلل مالي
$23.5K
مصمم منتجات
$164K
مسؤول توظيف
$194K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$133K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Zip Co هي عالم بيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $247,755. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Zip Co هو $132,760.

