Zions Bancorporation
Zions Bancorporation الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Zions Bancorporation من $35,323 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $236,175 لمنصب مدير منتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Zions Bancorporation. آخر تحديث: 11/14/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $100K

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

عالم بيانات
Median $118K
تقني معلومات
Median $108K

محلل أعمال
Median $80K
عمليات الأعمال
$68.3K
مدير عمليات الأعمال
$80.4K
خدمة العملاء
$35.3K
مصرفي استثماري
$70.4K
مدير منتجات
$236K
مدير برامج
$156K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Zions Bancorporation هي مدير منتجات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $236,175. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Zions Bancorporation هو $90,200.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Zions Bancorporation

