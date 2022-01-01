دليل الشركات
Zimmer Biomet الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Zimmer Biomet من $50,736 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير برامج تقنية في الحد الأدنى إلى $197,985 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Zimmer Biomet. آخر تحديث: 11/14/2025

مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $100K

مهندس الجودة

مبيعات
Median $85K
مهندس طبي حيوي
$124K

محلل أعمال
Median $105K
عالم بيانات
$78.4K
مصمم منتجات
$66.1K
مدير تصميم المنتجات
$177K
مهندس برمجيات
$198K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$102K
مدير برامج تقنية
$50.7K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Zimmer Biomet هي مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $197,985. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Zimmer Biomet هو $101,000.

موارد أخرى