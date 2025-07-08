دليل الشركات
ZestMoney
ZestMoney الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب ZestMoney من $25,280 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $114,270 لمنصب رأسمالي مخاطر في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في ZestMoney. آخر تحديث: 10/18/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $25.3K
مدير منتج
$44.8K
رأسمالي مخاطر
$114K

لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في ZestMoney هي رأسمالي مخاطر at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $114,270. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في ZestMoney هو $44,770.

