Zenoss provides Software-Defined IT Operations™ to organizations in GalaxZ. They work with large organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Zenoss develops software that builds real-time models of hybrid IT environments, providing holistic health and performance insights. Forbes listed Zenoss as one of the best cloud companies to work for in 2015 and 2016. They are hiring the best talent to join their team and grow their efforts. Zenoss offers an award-winning product and the opportunity to work with some of the brightest minds in the technology industry.