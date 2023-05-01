دليل الشركات
ZenBusiness
ZenBusiness الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب ZenBusiness من $105,470 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب التسويق في الحد الأدنى إلى $175,000 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في ZenBusiness. آخر تحديث: 9/2/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $175K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محلل بيانات
$131K
التسويق
$105K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
مدير منتج
$154K
مدير برنامج
$159K
مدير مشروع
$150K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في ZenBusiness هي مهندس برمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $175,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في ZenBusiness هو $152,236.

