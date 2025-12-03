دليل الشركات
يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مدير هندسة البرمجيات in Germany الوسطية في Yara International €113K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Yara International. آخر تحديث: 12/3/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Yara International
Software Engineering Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
إجمالي سنوي
$130K
المستوى
-
الراتب الأساسي
$124K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$6.4K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
4 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
11 سنوات
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مدير هندسة البرمجيات في Yara International in Germany تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره €125,948. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Yara International لوظيفة مدير هندسة البرمجيات in Germany هو €117,526.

